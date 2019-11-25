Uddhav Thackeray Triumphantly Exclaims 'looks More Than 162' As Sena-NCP-Cong MLAs Meet

Showcasing their strength and unity, NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress took an oath to be with the alliance. As the show of strength began at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the netas. Speaking for the first time in a joint meeting of the newly formed Maha-Vikas-Aghadi, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed its former alliance partner BJP and assured that numbers are in their favour. He said that the more BJP will try to suppress the parties, they will stand stronger.

Sena chief said: "After seeing this view if they (BJP) cannot understand what it means, nothing can be said then. I can see the upcoming Vidhan Sabha here. no matter how much they try to work against us, stop us, we will come out stronger. We are from Shivaji's land. The strength we are seeing here is from the land of Shivaji. We are not saying that we will come back but I'm saying we are back. Let's continue to show this strength."

Earlier, making a big announcement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has the support of 162 MLAs. He also invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself.

READ: Congress takes jibe at CM Devendra Fadnavis over Ajit Pawar, says "Daag Acche hain"

SC reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

READ: Ajit Pawar mulls legal options over his ouster as NCP's legislative chief: Sources

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

WATCH THIS: '162' everywhere as Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena ready mega show-of-strength

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

READ: Now, Congress threatens to skip PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha: Sources