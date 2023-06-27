Watch | Undertrial celebrates friend’s birthday from inside Ferozepur central jail

In an incident which raises questions on the law and order situation in Punjab’s jails, a video surfaced on social media showing an inmate of Ferozepur jail celebrating his friend's birthday via a video call from inside the Central Jail. In the video, the accused, identified as Aman Kumar, and his associates, were seen dancing while celebrating the online birthday party.

The Ferozepur Police registered a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act and raided the barracks of the accused, from where they recovered two mobile phones.

Inmates seen dancing as they celebrate online birthday

Jails in Punjab are becoming a haven for dreaded criminals with zero restrictions. Law and order in shambles under Aam Aadmi Party in the border state. pic.twitter.com/jM0OVbQLHr — AAP watch (@AAP_watch) June 27, 2023

Punjab Jail Minister Harjot Bains, during a surprise visit to the Ludhiana Central Jail last year, had pledged that all of the state's jails would be free of cell phones within six to eight months.

The current case, however, simply draws attention to the pervasive issue of convicts, undertrailers, and criminals operating from inside the jail using mobile phones.