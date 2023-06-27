Last Updated:

Watch | Undertrial Celebrates Friend's Birthday From Inside Ferozepur Central Jail

In the now viral video, inmate Aman Kumar along with his two other friends, were seen enjoying an online birthday party on a video call.

General News
 
| Written By
Amandeep Dixit
Watch | Undertrial celebrates friend’s birthday from inside Ferozepur central jail

Undertrial celebrating friends' birthday from inside jail. (Credit: Twitter)


In an incident which raises questions on the law and order situation in Punjab’s jails, a video surfaced on social media showing an inmate of Ferozepur jail celebrating his friend's birthday via a video call from inside the Central Jail. In the video, the accused, identified as Aman Kumar, and his associates, were seen dancing while celebrating the online birthday party.

The Ferozepur Police registered a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act and raided the barracks of the accused, from where they recovered two mobile phones.

Inmates seen dancing as they celebrate online birthday 

Punjab Jail Minister Harjot Bains, during a surprise visit to the Ludhiana Central Jail last year, had pledged that all of the state's jails would be free of cell phones within six to eight months.

The current case, however, simply draws attention to the pervasive issue of convicts, undertrailers, and criminals operating from inside the jail using mobile phones.

READ | Punjab Government to offer Rs 300 crore incentives for electric vehicles
READ | Punjab Police foils cross-border weapon smuggling bid through India-Pakistan border
READ | Pakistan's Punjab government submits May 9 arrests reports after SC summons record
READ | Punjab CM Mann slams SGPC chief for his meeting with SAD leaders
READ | 10 killed by lightning strikes as pre-monsoon showers lash Pakistan’s Punjab province
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND