Unnao SP Vikrant Veer apprised of police action over the rape case of a woman who was set alight by the accused culprit while on her way to the court. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh, and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night.