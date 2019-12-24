WATCH: BJP Leader V Satyamurthy Reacts To Jagan Mohan Reddy's Remarks On NRC

V Satyamurthy reacted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remark that Andhra will not be implementing the NRC. He emphasized on the non-existence of NRC and alleged that CM Reddy is agitating masses and misinforming the people of India by clubbing the NRC with the CAA together. He also told reporters that he would like to remind the nation that the NRC was implemented under Rajiv Gandhi’s government in Assam with the guidance of the Supreme Court which exists today as the Assam Accord.