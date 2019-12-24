The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: BJP Leader V Satyamurthy Reacts To Jagan Mohan Reddy's Remarks On NRC

General News

V Satyamurthy emphasized that the NRC does not exist yet and alleged that CM Reddy is agitating and misinforming the masses by clubbing NRC with the CAA.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

V Satyamurthy reacted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remark that Andhra will not be implementing the NRC. He emphasized on the non-existence of NRC and alleged that CM Reddy is agitating masses and misinforming the people of India by clubbing the NRC with the CAA together. He also told reporters that he would like to remind the nation that the NRC was implemented under Rajiv Gandhi’s government in Assam with the guidance of the Supreme Court which exists today as the Assam Accord.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START