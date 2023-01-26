WATCH: 'Vande Mataram', 'Hindustan Zindabad' Echo At Electrifying Beating Retreat Parade

Echoes of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' were heard along at Attari-Wagah border during the beating retreat ceremony on the 74th Republic Day on January 26. The electrifying ceremony saw India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers stare eye-to-eye during the intense military practice which has been followed since 1959 at the border in Punjab's Amritsar.

Among a sea of supporters at the Attari border who chanted glory to mother India, the BSF Jawans ferociously performed their parades before the Pakistani rangers. The ceremony which lasts around 45 minutes, is the process of lowering of the flags of both India and Pakistan as the sun sets. After sunset, the BSF Jawans and Pakistan rangers as part of the daily military tradition carry their respective flags and end the ceremony with a handshake between two officers of the BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

Sea of people from across the country gather at the Attari–Wagah border to cheer for India on the 74th Republic Day.

The Indian flag is hoisted on a 110-metre-long flagpole which was built in 2017 in Attari, the Indian side of the Border, which sits a little over 30km away from the holy city of Amritsar, and equally close to the city of Lahore in Pakistan.

India celebrates 74th Republic Day

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with huge fervour across the nation, with New Delhi's Kartavya Path being the centre of the celebrations. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited India as the Chief Guest of Republic Day and witnessed the Indian Armed forces showcase their strength during the special parade. Interestingly, a contingent of the Egyptian army also participated in the parade for the first time. The contingent was led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy and consisted of 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian armed forces.

Moreover, 23 tableaux representing the diverse cultures of different states, Union Territories and government departments also made their mark during the parade.