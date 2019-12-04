Bands Perform Beating Retreat On 48th Navy Day In Mumbai | WATCH

The Navy Day in India was celebrated with complete zest and energy as various events like 'Beating Retreat' took place in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. On the precious occasion of Navy Day, important leaders including honourable President and Prime Minister of India took to the microblogging website and wished all the officers of the Navy and thanked them for protecting the nation's waters. Beating Retreat is historically marked as an old military tradition when the troops stopped fighting and withdrew their forces after listening to the sound of Retreat.

Beating Retreat

The Retreat ceremony, in recent times, encompasses various things to put up a grand show. The beating retreat performed on the Navy Day included the spectacular performances by various Indian and foreign origin bands. The Retreat ceremony is usually performed by the military on the Republic Day, however, the Navy performed it on the Navy Day. During the days leading up to Navy Day, various events took place in the country. This included an open sea swimming competition and open ships for visitors and schoolchildren. Apart from this, there was a veteran sailors lunch, performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra, Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competition, a Navy Half Marathon, as well as an air display for school children and lastly the beating retreat and tattoo ceremonies.

Read: President Kovind wishes officers on 48th Navy Day: May you ever rule the waters!

Read: Vizak: Eastern Naval Command conducts operational rehearsals ahead of Navy day

Navy Day

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to celebrate the Navy's role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when missile boats carried out a daring attack on Karachi harbour. It is also celebrated for the achievements and role of the naval force to the country. December 4 was chosen as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. On the day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered.

Read: Indian Navy commissions sixth Dornier aircraft squadron

Read: Indian Navy commissions its 6th Dornier Aircraft Squadron in Porbandar