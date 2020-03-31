Covid: Vendors Throw Vegetables On Road After Argument With Cops Amid Lockdown; Watch

In a shocking video, vendors in Maharashtra threw vegetables on the road after the police asked them to clear the area due to the fear of the spread of Coronavirus. According to reports, upon noticing the over-crowding at the main market, the police asked the vendors to clear the space. Currently, Maharashtra is witnessing the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, around 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, announced a 21-day national lockdown in order to curb the virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aid the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency.

Meanwhile, at present, there are around 786,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,830 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,660 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.4 lakh people infected with the virus.

