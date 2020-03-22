Delhi Airport Staff Hand Out Masks And Food To Passengers; Watch

A video shared by the Delhi Airport on their Twitter showing staff assisting passengers is winning social media. In the video, the staff can be seen giving masks and food to the passengers waiting patiently in the sitting area. The passengers can be seen applauding the efforts of the staff with great enthusiasm in the video too.

'Hats Off'

Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at social media users’ reaction below.

Read: Coronavirus: Girl Student Tests Positive In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Read: West Bengal Announces Complete Lockdown From March 23 To March 27 Amid Coronavirus

Delhi airport team good work — SomN (@SomN16659974) March 22, 2020

Great work. Stay safe, stay healthy👏👏 — Dhokla ben, Gujju Girl 👸 (@Ahmedabadwali) March 22, 2020

Amazing ❤️ — Tanvi Tagore (@tanvitagore92) March 22, 2020

Hats off. — Brijesh (@brijukr_yadav) March 22, 2020

Thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly during these times. Grateful for your service. Stay safe.🙏🙏 — Richa Joshi (@TheMinioness) March 22, 2020

The video has already gotten more than 8,000 views on Twitter and over 500 likes. The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 13,069 lives across the world and has infected over 308,463 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. India has reported 335 coronavirus cases and a total of 5 deaths.

Read: "Latitude Link" Surfaces In Coronavirus Spread; New Cases In India Could Surge: Study

Read: Fellaini Is First Coronavirus Case In Chinese Super League