The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Airport Staff Hand Out Masks And Food To Passengers; Watch

General News

A video shared by the Delhi Airport on their Twitter showing staff assisting passengers is winning social media. It has gotten more than 8,000 views

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Watch video of Delhi airports staff handing out masks to passengers

A video shared by the Delhi Airport on their Twitter showing staff assisting passengers is winning social media. In the video, the staff can be seen giving masks and food to the passengers waiting patiently in the sitting area. The passengers can be seen applauding the efforts of the staff with great enthusiasm in the video too.

'Hats Off'

Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at social media users’ reaction below.

Read: Coronavirus: Girl Student Tests Positive In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Read: West Bengal Announces Complete Lockdown From March 23 To March 27 Amid Coronavirus

The video has already gotten more than 8,000 views on Twitter and over 500 likes. The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 13,069 lives across the world and has infected over 308,463 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. India has reported 335 coronavirus cases and a total of 5 deaths.

Read: "Latitude Link" Surfaces In Coronavirus Spread; New Cases In India Could Surge: Study

Read: Fellaini Is First Coronavirus Case In Chinese Super League

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Syed Akbaruddin
INDIA'S ENVOY SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
Coronavirus India
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: LIVE TRACKER
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence
MUKESH AMBANI HAILS COVID-19 HEROES
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS