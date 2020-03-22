Delhi Airport Staff Hand Out Masks And Food To Passengers; Watch

A video shared by the Delhi Airport on their Twitter showing staff assisting passengers is winning social media. In the video, the staff can be seen giving masks and food to the passengers waiting patiently in the sitting area. The passengers can be seen applauding the efforts of the staff with great enthusiasm in the video too.
Take a look at the video below.
In these testing times, your appreciation is what keeps us going. We continue to try our best to assist passengers and extend all possible support. #JantaCurfew #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #Covid19India #IndiaFightCorona @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/HVoeWjZQNu— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 22, 2020
#DelhiAirport staff providing food & masks to the passengers at T3 arrivals.#JantaCurfew #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #Covid19India #IndiaFightCorona @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/W9gDKCpLL2— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 22, 2020
Food and water being handed over to the passengers while disembarking from the aircraft at T3 international arrivals.#Covid_19india #IndiaFightsCorona @HardeepSPuri @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/EctkJg5ZPY— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 22, 2020
Take a look at social media users’ reaction below.
Delhi airport team good work— SomN (@SomN16659974) March 22, 2020
Great work. Stay safe, stay healthy👏👏— Dhokla ben, Gujju Girl 👸 (@Ahmedabadwali) March 22, 2020
Amazing ❤️— Tanvi Tagore (@tanvitagore92) March 22, 2020
Awesome support and services...@DelhiAirport— Nisswarth_Pawan Agrahari (@niswarth_pawan) March 22, 2020
Hats off.— Brijesh (@brijukr_yadav) March 22, 2020
Thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly during these times. Grateful for your service. Stay safe.🙏🙏— Richa Joshi (@TheMinioness) March 22, 2020
The video has already gotten more than 8,000 views on Twitter and over 500 likes. The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 13,069 lives across the world and has infected over 308,463 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. India has reported 335 coronavirus cases and a total of 5 deaths.
