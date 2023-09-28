Watch | Viral video of Ahmedabad business partners indulging in brutal spat

In a distressing video from Ahmedabad, which is now viral on social media, a man can be seen brutally assaulting a woman said to be her business partner. A case of sexual harassment and voluntarily causing hurt has been registered against the man.

According to reports, the woman told the police officials that she and Mohsin (the culprit) were seen as business partners and that they ran a salon for women in Ahmedebad’s upscale Sindhubhavan neighbourhood.

Watch the distressing viral video

Disturbing CCTV footage from Ahmedabad Getting Viral!



CCTV Footage shows Mohsin, alleged owner of Galaxy Spa is trashing a Women!#Viral #Video #Ahmedabad #CCTV pic.twitter.com/hvIeMdD4PY — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) September 27, 2023

In the widely shared video, the man approaches the woman and allegedly strikes her across the face. He strikes her once again as she tries to push him away. The male is seen approaching the woman menacingly as the two are seen bickering. In the footage, a different man can be seen attempting to stop Mohsin as he drags the woman by her hand. He later drags the woman by her hair and strikes her across the face several times.

In a video statement, the woman has said the incident took place on Monday but as the partner Mohsin had later apologised to her, she did not file any police complaint.

"He apologised to me, so I forgave him and did not approach the police. When the video became viral, police came to know. I did not want to file a complaint. I did not want him to face action. But police and others explained to me that this has happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else. Everyone supported me. Then I filed a complaint," she said.

"I am thankful to those who have supported me. I am from the Northeast. I am glad that the police, the media have stood beside me. Thank you so much," the woman added.