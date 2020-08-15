Watch: Visuals Of The Beating Retreat From Wagah Border On 74th Independence Day

As India witnesses a new era ushering in its 74th Independence Day, stunning visuals from the Wagah border showed the beating retreat ceremony being carried out with full fervour. This year the customary celebrations of Independence Day at the Wagah border were carried out following COVID-19 precautions and norms. The crowd was also kept to a minimum with mostly security forces and soldiers at the event strictly adhering to social distancing norms. Iconic songs of patriotism like 'Saare Jahan se acha' were performed by the band soldiers clad in striking white uniform.

India's 74th Independence Day

As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort in Delhi. The PM unfurled the National Flag and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. All those who have attended the Independence day celebration have been sensitized about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines had been issued along with each invitation card. Due to the COVID pandemic, schoolchildren were absent from the celebrations this year.

