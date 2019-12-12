Watch What Happens When PM Modi Makes A 'Ram Janmabhoomi' Point At Jharkhand Poll Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The state votes in the third phase of the ongoing elections on Monday.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. https://t.co/lDdbitz4ln — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

During his address in Dhanbad, the Prime Minister spoke about the Supreme Court's decision on the Ayodhya land dispute. As soon as the Prime Minister uttered the words, 'Ram Janmabhoomi,' the people of Jharkhand started off a loud applause. While talking about the Ayodhya land dispute case, PM Modi launched an attack on the Congress party and said, "Ram Mandir controversy which lasted for centuries was deliberately used by Congress to spread confusion. We had mentioned in our manifesto, we shall resolve it peacefully. See for yourself, how all roads have been cleared for grand temple construction in Ayodhya."

At the Jharkhand rally, PM Modi even spoke about the recent clearance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the ongoing tensed protests in the North-Eastern states over CAB. Assuring the people of the North East, PM Modi said, "There are attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast region. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but the politics of Congress and its allies depend on illegal immigrants I assure every state of the East and Northeast. The traditions, culture, language, etc of Assam and other states will not be affected at all. Central Government will work with state Govts for your development. Don't be misled by Congress's statements. "

PM Modi: I assure every state of the East and Northeast. The traditions,culture,language etc of Assam and other states will not be affected at all. Central Govt will work with state Govts for your development. Don't be misled by Congress's statements. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill pic.twitter.com/ejFvx2vUCZ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

