WATCH: When PM Narendra Modi Once Pitched For 'One Nation, One Poll' | Throwback

The source-based information of 'One nation, one poll' to be tabled during the special session of Parliament in September has brought focus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for simultaneous elections in the country.

During his Independence Day speech in 2019, PM Modi noted that "India is talking about one nation, one election" which would result in the holding of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies elections together, once in five years.

In 2020, PM Modi said that frequent elections hinder development. "Elections are held at different places every few months and it hampers the developmental work and all of you know it. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on 'One Nation, One Election'," he had said.

The Prime Minister had asserted that having a single voters’ list was desirable. "Only one voters' list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why are we wasting time and money on these lists?"

What is 'One Nation, One Poll'?

Simultaneous elections mean holding the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies elections together, once in five years. This was a common practice in India for the first two decades after Independence, until 1967. However, in 1968 and 1969, some Assemblies were dissolved, and later dissolution of the Lok Sabha disrupted the conduct of simultaneous elections.

The government has called a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on X.