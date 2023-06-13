WATCH | White Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Maitri Bagh Zoo In Chhattisgarh's Bhilai

Why you’re reading this: A white tigress, Raksha gave birth to three cubs around 1.5 months back at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai. With the birth of these cubs, the number of white tigers in the zoo has reached nine. The Zoo authority released the first visuals of the cubs on Monday, June 12.

3 things you need to know

On April 28, white tigress Raksha gave birth to three cubs. White tiger Sultan is the father of the cubs.

As per veterinary norms, the cubs are kept in a dark room along with the mother for supervision of breastfeeding and other health parameters.

The cubs will be made available for public viewing after the completion of the four-month care period

New cubs in a zoo in Bhilai

In conversations with media persons, zoo in charge NK Jain told that white tigress Raksha gave birth to three cubs on April 28. “The tigress is Raksha and the tiger is Sultan. As per veterinary norms, the cubs are kept in a dark room along with the mother for supervision of breastfeeding and other health parameters.”

He further said that the pair of tigers were brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in 1997, they had several cubs and later we (Maitri Bagh Zoo staff) shifted around 12 of them to different zoos across the country.

Earlier in September 2022, white tigress Roma gave birth to a cub who was named 'Singhum'. Zoo in charge NK Jain told Singhum was also fathered by the white tiger Sultan.

"At present, the zoo has nine white tigers, including the newborn cubs. In 1997, a pair of white tigers Tarun and Tapsi, for the first time, were shifted to Maitri Bagh from Nandan Kanan Zoo of neighbouring Odisha," NK Jain said.