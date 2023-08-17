Watch: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus On Being Named ‘Tulsi Bhai’ By PM Modi

World Health Organisation's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday, August 16, to attend a G20 side event on traditional medicine. Ghebreyesus, who was on a visit to India last year, got a “Gujarati name” - “Tulsi bhai'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling the same, the WHO Chief said, “I like the name Tulsi Bhai because 'Tulsi' is a medicinal plant. I just planted Tulsi here in the Wellness Centre. I'm really happy to do that because it has many benefits.''

Speaking about Ayushman Bharat, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO has always supported Ayushman Bharat. We believe that countries should invest in primary healthcare and India is doing that. I am glad that I got the opportunity to visit here. India has done its best to fight COVID-19.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the Ayush Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded a warm welcome to Tedros by taking to X (formerly known as Twitter). “My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros."

The Prime Minister was responding to a video shared by the Ayush Ministry of him joining a ‘dandia’ event which was held to greet him.

‘Tulsi bhai’: How the PM gave a Gujarati name to WHO's Tedros

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, who in April 2022 was on a visit to India, got a “Gujarati name” – “Tulsi bhai" by PM Modi.

“Tedros is a good friend of mine. He always told me Indian teachers taught me and I am here because of them. Today he told me - 'I have become a pucca Gujarati. Have you decided on a name for me?' So I will call him Tulsi bhai as a Gujarati," PM Modi said while addressing people.

Explaining how precious ‘Tulsi’ is, the PM said, “Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us.”