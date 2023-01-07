WATCH: Woman Dragged By Hair, Beaten & Thrown Out Of Temple In Bengaluru, Captured On CCTV

In a shocking video, a woman was brutally thrashed, pulled by her hair and dragged out of a temple in Bengaluru and insisted that she should sit next to the idol, claiming to be Lord Venkateshwara's wife.

Although the incident took place on December 21, the victim, identified as Hemawati, recently filed a complaint against the man who pulled her hair. The case has been lodged under various sections of the IPC.

The CCTV video shows a man pulling the woman by her hair. When she resisted, the man took her dupatta and again started throwing her out of the temple. After that, he is seen slapping the woman and dragging her.

It is said that the woman tried to enter the temple's sanctum sanctorum, which is only permitted for the priests to enter.

Woman spat on the man

As per reports, after the priest did not allow her to sit alongside the statue of Lord Venkateshwara, she allegedly spat on the priest, because of which the fight broke out.

After some time, the temple authorities also got involved and the woman was dragged out of the temple. Locals also claimed that the woman was mentally unstable. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed against the woman as well but she has not been taken into custody by the police.