WATCH | 'Yahin Reh Jao Na': MP CM’s Emotional Appeal At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Indore

Addressing the last session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention being held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Tuesday gave an emotional speech and compared the event to a daughter’s wedding. He further asked the Pravasi Bharatiyas to stay back as the thought of them leaving is making the hearts of Indians heavy.

“We had your company for three days. Indore became one with you. The city prepared to host the convention as one prepares for a daughter's wedding. Three days of your company went by so quickly. Now, the heart is heavy thinking you will leave...arey yahin reh jao na (please stay back)," he said.

#WATCH | "Indore prepared to host the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as one prepares for a daughter's wedding. Now at the time of your departure the heart feels heavy...aree yahin reh jao na," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore pic.twitter.com/hF9l5dbwTt — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu was also present at the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore. Addressing the people, the President praised overseas Indians for excelling in various walks of life through hard work and resilience.

President Murmu calls the Indian diaspora a unique force in the global scene

Addressing the event, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Indian diaspora has become an important and unique force in the global system. She further added that the Indian community has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region representing India.

The President said the Indian diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work and overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life including art, literature, politics, business, academics, philanthropy, and science and technology.

On the occasion, the President conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on select members of the Indian diaspora to recognise their achievements and to honour their contributions to various fields including in India and abroad.