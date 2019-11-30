WATCH: Youth Congress Protest Against BJP MP Pragya Thakur In Jammu

Youth Congress held demonstrations against BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Jammu on Saturday. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in the Lok Sabha. This comment triggered a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a deshbhakt." This was the second time she had publically praised Godse.