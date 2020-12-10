WATCH: YSRCP Bigwig Assaults Vijayawada Toll Plaza Staff After Altercation Over Fee

In a shocking video that has emerged, YSRCP worker and Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Corporation Chairman Devalla Revathi created ruckus at Vijayawada Toll Plaza and attacked a staff member. According to local media reports, the toll plaza staff asked Devalla Revathi to pay the toll fee which led to the incident that was recorded by the bystanders and shared on social media. The YSRCP worker displayed unruly behaviour and created ruckus at NH-16 and refused to pay the prescribed toll fees.

As per media reports, Devalla Revathi refused to pay the toll fees after which the staff blocked her car by placing barricades. In response, Revathi got out of her car and slapped a toll plaza staff member during her altercation with them. The video clearly shows the YSRCP worker expressing her anger as she removes the barricades placed in front of the car. The reports claim that the AP Vaddera Corporation chairman sped off towards Vijayawada after assaulting and abusing the toll plaza staff.

Netizens React

After the video of Revathi's altercation with the toll staff went viral on Twitter, netizens demanded the YSRCP worker be sacked immediately. Tagging Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in their posts, people asked for strict action be taken against the AP Vaddera Corporation chairman and a case be filed against her for the unruly behaviour displayed. Several people went on to point out that if a leader refuses to follow rules and gets into a petty argument with toll plaza staff over as little as 50-100 rupees, then such people are incapable of serving the citizens while others added that such attitude should not be encouraged. Netizens also termed this act as a display of power and stated that the YSRCP worker showed the difference between herself and the ordinary citizens by refusing to adhere to the rules.

