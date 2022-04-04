Watching COVID Situation Diligently, Sewage Surveillance On To Find New Variants: Dr Arora

Even as India reported less than 1000 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Chairman of the COVID working committee of India, Dr NK Arora, said the authorities are diligently monitoring the situation to ensure that if a possibility of a fourth wave arises, the country is not caught off guard. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr Arora asserted that it is because of strict containment measures and hybrid immunity developed in Indians that the curve of COVID-19 cases has flattened to this extent.

India, in the last 24 hours, has registered 913 new cases after 715 days since 18 April 2020. The daily death count also dropped to less than 10.

"It is because of remarkable containment measures and the way social distancing rules were followed by people of our country that the spread of COVID-19 cases has been curbed to such an extent. Indians have developed hybrid immunity which means that they have been exposed to the infection and have received at least one dose of vaccine," Dr Arora said.

"We have not reduced testing to keep track of the positive rate. In fact, we have aggravated our efforts to find new variants,” he added.

Commenting on the new COVID variant found in the United Kingdom “XE”, Dr Arora said India has begun sewage surveillance to dig out new variants. “in Sewage surveillance, we look for new variants. We dig deep and stretch our search to keep a watch on the variants and monitor if they are a matter of concern. We have also made some serious efforts to strengthen our health infrastructure,“ he said.

Throwing light on the need of making the booster dose available for all age groups, Dr Arora said research is underway to ascertain the need.

“Maximum people in our country have hybrid immunity and were able to fight the previous wave of Omicron successfully, with the majority being asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms. Research to determine the future course of action with regards to making booster dose available for all is underway; as of now, we have made it available for two groups that are at high risk,” he said.

