Watchman held for stalking minor girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 42-year-old watchman was arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash police station regarding the harassment and stalking of a minor girl. After police personnel reached the spot, the minor girl told them that a man was stalking her and had used inappropriate language with her, a senior police officer said.

Police launched a search for the accused in the locality and he was arrested from Jamrudpur area. He was identified as Kalptarun Jaina, a resident of Odisha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

A case under has been registered under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Greater Kailash police station, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was working as a watchman for the last two months at Jamarudpur in Greater Kailash-1. Before this, he worked as a waiter in Tughlakabad area, the police said. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

