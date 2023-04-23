Water from 155 rivers brought to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's Jalabhishek

In the wake of the Jalabhishek ceremony of Lord Ram on April 23, water taken from 155 rivers in different countries, including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and China, reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Overseas Indians from more than 40 countries participated in this programme in large numbers. Amidst the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram," ambassadors and diplomats of many countries were also present at this grand event. Diplomats from Fiji, Mongolia, Denmark, Bhutan, Romania, Haiti, Greece, Comoros Kabeverde, Montenegro, Tuvalu, Albania, and Tibet participated in this historic Jalabhishek programme of Lord Ram.

Former MLA, Dr. Vijay Jolly, in his welcome speech, said that the holy water of the famous Kashak Darya river of Andijan, the city of Uzbekistan, the country of birth of Babur, has also reached India, especially for Ayodhya Ram temple Jalabhishek. Along with this, water from the war-torn countries of Russia and Ukraine, as well as water from China and Pakistan, also reached India for the Ayodhya Ram Temple Jalabhishek.

Dr. Jolly said that “not only Indians but people all over the world have faith and trust in Lord Shri Ram. It took two and a half years to collect this global water. And not only Hindus but also Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, and people from all seven continents of the world cooperated in this campaign.” Dr. Jolly described it as a historical and unforgettable memorial.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yogrishi Swami Baba Ram Dev, Teerth Kshetra Nyas General Secretary Champat Rai, Vishwa Hindu Parishad patron Dinesh Chandra, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Pracharak Ram Lal and Indresh, Punjab Kesari Chief Kiran Chopra, Former Army Chief General J.J. Singh along with several others attended the event.

The event commenced with chanting Sanskrit mantras by nine Pandits of Pune. A short film on water collected from around the world was also screened. The musical presentation of Shri Ram Katha was done.