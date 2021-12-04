Water pipeline bursts in Delhi's Patparganj; traffic diverted

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday evening said a water pipeline has burst near Mother Dairy Patparganj, affecting vehicular movement.

The department took to Twitter to inform commuters.

"A water pipeline has burst near Mother Dairy and traffic has been diverted from underpass towards Akshardham temple," it said in the tweet in Hindi. PTI NIT IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)