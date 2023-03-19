Water, Power Bills Likely To Go Up In Uttarakhand Starting Early April

Amid rising inflation, consumers in Uttarakhand will have to shell out more for electricity and water from April 1.

The cost of electricity may increase by up to 12 per cent in the state from April 1. The Uttarakhand Energy Corporation has sent a proposal in this regard to the Electricity Regulatory Commission, which may approve it in its meeting to be held this week. This will affect 27.50 lakh consumers of the state.

Government sources said a 17 per cent increase was proposed in the corporation's proposal, but the commission reduced it to 12 per cent.

Electricity rates were increased thrice last year.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan has taken approval from the government to increase water tariff by 15 per cent. Due to this, water will become costlier by Rs 150 to 200 per quarter across the state from April 1.

Neelima Garg, Chief General Manager, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, said water bills increase every year and this will not put much burden on the consumers.

Reacting to the development, Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara said he will seek information from the officials on Monday and will decide the future course of action based on it.