Water supply likely to be affected in parts of Delhi due to rise in ammonia level in Yamuna: DJB

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Water supply is likely to be affected in some parts of Delhi on Sunday due to an increase in the ammonia level in the Yamuna river impacting several treatment plants, officials said.

The Delhi Jal Board in a statement on Saturday said that due to ammonia pollution increase in the Yamuna river, pumping from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected.

Water supply in several areas of Delhi is likely to be affected on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and evening, it said.

Water supply in east Delhi, north-east Delhi, south Delhi, parts of areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and Malviya Nagar PPP areas are likely to be affected, the statement said.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also issued a statement to inform people about the situation.

"Water supply will be affected on 6.11.2021 (evening) & 7.11.2021 (morning and evening) due to increase the ammonia level at Sonia Vihar plant, in areas, such as GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, GK-2, GK-3, EPR-2, Alaknanda Apartments, DDA Flats Kalkaji, NRI, EPR-1, Pamposh, Hemkunt, Chirag Enclave, Shahpurjat, Asiad Village, Zamroodpur, Sant Nagar," he said. PTI KND SMN SMN

