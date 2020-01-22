WATCH: Water Tank In West Bengal Spontaneously Collapses As Foundation Gives Way

A concrete water tank collapsed at Bankura in West Bengal on Wednesday, with the foundations completely giving way.

The tank was located in the Sarengi area of Bankura, and had been the subject of numerous complaints by locals who had noticed cracks in its structure. Their warnings went unheeded, however, as local authorities allegedly took no action.

They were forced to ensure that nobody goes near the tank, for fear that it may collapse, and that is what happened eventually, with its fall even being caught on camera.

In the video, the tank can be seen in a field of what appears to be mustard. That it's a solid and heavy structure is evident, and the point where it appears to be weakened is also clear. As the video progresses, bits of concrete can be seen falling out of it. Eventually, the base gives way, and the tank comes crashing down.

