Wayanad launches 'Donate-a-book' drive for quarantined citizens amid Covid-19 pandemic

Days after releasing multi-lingual pamphlets on the dos and don'ts on coronavirus, the Wayanad district administration has launched yet another innovative scheme of distributing books and periodicals for those under home quarantine in the district. This comes as the deadly COVID-19 has killed three and infected nearly 155 people across India.

Talking about the initiative, district Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla said,

"This is a kind of positive gesture on our part towards those who are under isolation. We are trying to send out a humanitarian message to these people that the whole society is with them and that it is for the sake of the society they are being put on home quarantine."

The whole exercise is done under a scheme -"Donate-a-book"- wherein anyone can donate books and periodicals to their panchayats. The books then go to those under isolation through a mechanism via the panchayat concerned, local media reported.

Leaflets on COVID-19

With an objective to reach out to the tourists from around the globe reaching the tourist hotspot of Wayanad and aimed at creating awareness among labourers from different parts of India, the district administration had on Tuesday last released leaflets on Covid-19 in three foreign and six Indian languages. Conceived and created in association with Totem Resource Centre, which translated the content into different languages, it was a first-of-its-kind in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kerala.

Foreign languages in which the pamphlets were printed are German, Spanish and French. Besides Malayalam, the other Indian languages in which the leaflets were printed include Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil. In an unprecedented development, thew deadly virus has killed as many as 8,273 and infected 2,08,421 across the globe.

Image Credits: AP