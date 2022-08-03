WazirX Director's Residence Raided By ED In Alleged Rs 2,790 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate's Hyderabad unit is carrying out searches at the residence of crypto exchange WazirX's director in connection with a probe into an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 2,790 crore.

ED has served a notice to WazirX under the FEMA Act, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha on August 2. He said that the federal agency is probing two cases related to crypto-currency against WazirX.

WazirX and Binance transactions 'cloaked in mystery': MoS Finance

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Chaudhary said, "In one of the cases, investigation done so far has revealed that one Indian Crypto-exchange platform, Wazirx, operated by Zanmai Labs Private Limited in India was using the walled infrastructure of Cayman Island-based exchange BINANCE. Further, it has been found that all crypto transactions between these two exchanges were not even being recorded on the blockchains and were thus cloaked in mystery."

Reacting to the minister's reply in Parliament, WazirX said that the crypto exchange has not been served a notice for money laundering.

According to Chaudhary, WazirX has been issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) for permitting the transfer of cryptocurrency assets worth Rs 2,790 crore to unidentified wallets.

Further, it has been noted that Indian exchanges, such as WazirX, have granted requests from overseas customers to convert one cryptocurrency into another on their own platform as well as utilising transfers from other exchanges, such as FTX, BINANCE, etc., he said.

WazirX is a crypto exchange platform that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and coins. Users can deposit money into exchanges and buy cryptocurrencies with that money. In November 2019, WazirX was acquired by Binance.