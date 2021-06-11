WazirX Gets Show-cause Notice For Crypto Transaction Worth Rs 2,791 Cr; FEMA Act Violated

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) to Crypto-Currency Exchange M/s Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd (WazirX), and its Directors Nischal Shetty and Sameer Hanuman Mhatre under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, (FEMA) for transactions involving crypto-currencies worth Rs 2790.74 Crore. ED also took to Twitter and confirmed the development.

The Central agency initiated an investigation in connection with the ongoing money-laundering investigation into Chinese-owned illegal online betting Apps. It was later found that the accused Chinese nationals had laundered proceeds of crime worth around Rs 57 Crore by converting the deposits in Rupees into Crypto-currency Tether (USDT) and then transferring it to Binance (exchange registered in the Cayman Islands) Wallets based on instructions received from abroad.

ED's Statement

"WazirX allows a wide range of transactions with cryptocurrencies (CC), including their exchange with INR and vice-versa, exchange of CCs, person to person (P2P) transactions, and even transfer/receipt of cryptocurrency held in its pool accounts to wallets of other exchanges, which could be held by foreigners in foreign locations," the ED alleged.

"In the period under investigation, users of WazirX via its pool account, have received incoming Crypto-Currency worth INR 880 Crore from Binance accounts and transferred out Crypto-Currency worth INR 1400 Crore to Binance accounts. None of these transactions are available on the blockchain for any audit/investigation. It was found that the WazirX Clients could transfer 'valuable' crypto-currencies to any person irrespective of its location and nationality without any proper documentation whatsoever, making it a safe haven for users looking for money laundering/ other illegitimate activities," the agency added.

WazirX, registered under the company named Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, was incorporated in December 2017 as a domestic cryptocurrency start-up, and its directors Nischal Shetty and Hanuman Mhatre, along with the company, have been named in the notice issued by the central probe agency after completion of the investigation.