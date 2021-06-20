WB: Alipurduar DM Treks More Than 10-km To Conduct Vaccination Drive In A Remote Village

District Magistrate of Alipurduar, West Bengal Surendra Kumar Meena on Sunday along with healthcare officials trekked for 10 km through hills and forests to reach a remote village called Adma. The District Magistrate informed that Adma village is very remote and not easily accessible, the village is situated very far away from the Vaccination centre, thus this way is the only option to inoculate the residents of the village.

Along with a team of health officials, DM Surendra Kuman Meena reached Adma village and conducted a vaccination drive for the 45-years above age group. The officer also informed that masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the residents of the hilly village.

West Bengal Govt launches new app for vaccination

The West Bengal administration recently launched an application namely CVR to make the vaccination slot booking for the people more convenient. This app will help the people who find it difficult to book slots in the CoWIN app. The government claimed that the CVR app will help older and less educated individuals to book vaccination slots for themselves and their families.

The CVR app though termed as an application does not need any installation. To access the facility one just needs to send 'Hi' in WhatsApp number - 8335999000. Following the message, users will receive a set of questions asking about details, and after filling the details up, the user will receive a confirmation text for their slot booking.

West Bengal's COVID tally

The eastern state of West Bengal is currently standing over a total caseload of 14.8 lakh with 14.4 lakh recoveries and 17,295 fatalities. In the last 24 hours the state registered 2,486 new cases along with 2,109 recoveries, and 55 fatalities.

