BJP leader Babul Supriyo held a rally in support of CAA and NRC in Asansol city of West Bengal on Friday. Speaking to the media, Babul said that CM Mamata Banerjee is allowed to freely protest against the bill and provoke entire West Bengal to oppose the bill, but when there is a rally in favour of the bill, the police prohibits the protest. The MP of Asansol further said that the BJP protest will be held peacefully, and no violence means will be used to fight Mamata's lies.