WB Chief Secy Yet To Be Relieved By Mamata Govt Despite Centre's 'report On Monday' Order

With West Bengal Chief Secretary expected to report to the North Block at 10:30 AM tomorrow, sources have said that the State government is yet to relieve Alapan Bandyopadhyay off his duties despite the central deputation order days ago. PTI sources have informed that the West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay is unlikely to report to the Department of Personnel and Training on Monday, as asked in the order issued late on Friday night. The Chief Secretary was present at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' even on a Sunday and is yet to receive the nod from the TMC government for his central deputation.

"As of now, Mr Bandyopadhyay has not been relieved of his duties by the West Bengal government... As per tomorrow's schedule, he may be participating in a review meeting to be chaired by the CM at the state secretariat around 3 pm," the source told PTI.

Bandhyopadhyay's sudden central deputation, which came in the aftermath of Mamata Banerjee's short meet with PM Modi on Friday, has intensified the spat between the Centre and the TMC government in Bengal, with the latter terming the chief secretary's appointment as 'political vendetta'. While CM Mamata Banerjee and several TMC leaders have resented Bandhyopadhyay central appointment, sources have informed that the Centre is in no mood to roll back the order.

Amid the growing opposition against the order, which was issued just hours after the short meeting between CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi - who was on a visit to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas - sources have informed that every concerned officer is aware of the IAS manual and that the current West Bengal Chief Secretary will also have to follow the order issued. Pertinently, Bandopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31, but got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension.

'Ready to touch PM's feet': Mamata Banerjee

A day after Union Ministers questioned Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' at the cyclone review meet, labelling it 'petty politics', the West Bengal Chief Minister broke silence on Saturday as she claimed that she had duly sought the Prime Minister's permission before leaving. Maintaining that she respects the Prime Minister, the TMC chief said that she is 'ready to touch the feet of PM Modi' if that would help the people of Bengal, adding that she is being 'humiliated' by the Centre. Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Centre is targetting her government as the BJP faced defeat in the recent Assembly Elections which saw TMC assume power for the third time in a row.

Mamata Banerjee kept PM waiting: Sources

After assessing the situation in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas along with CM Naveen Patnaik on Friday, PM Modi landed in West Bengal and was scheduled to attend the review meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee. However, the Bengal CM arrived 30 minutes late, as per sources, and hurriedly left after handing over a preliminary report of the damage caused, citing other commitments. The TMC supremo has said that she submitted the damage assessment report asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the damages and left after taking PM Modi's permission. However, her 'conduct' has not gone down well with several BJP leaders, Union Ministers and Bengal Governor, considering the meeting came amidst the growing differences and the constant spat between the Centre and West Bengal.