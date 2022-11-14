WB CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For Min Akhil Giri's Shocker; 'President A Good Woman...'

'I am sorry,' said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after State Minister for Prisons Akhil Giri made shocking comments on President Droupadi Murmu. Addressing a press conference in Nabanna on Monday, Mamata Banerjee acknowledged that Giri had done wrong, and the West Bengal Chief Minister apologised on behalf of her Minister.

In a 17-second video clip of November 11, that went viral, Giri while addressing a gathering at a village in Nandigram, was heard saying, "They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look"?

'The President is a very good woman': Mamata Banerjee

"The President is a very good woman. Akhil has done wrong. I apologize. I apologize on behalf of my MLA. I am sorry," Mamata Banerjee said in the press briefing.

#BREAKING | I condemn Akhil Giri's remark. He has been warned. We respect the President of India: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee breaks silence - https://t.co/HIdGhnCpi4 pic.twitter.com/qikC252Tbv — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

Pertinently, before Mamata, her party, the Trinamool Congress said that it does not endorse such statements. TMC stated, "We have the utmost respect for the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable".

Outraged at the President's insult, BJP carried out protest rallies across West Bengal and filed a police complaint seeking action against Giri under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

Facing widespread condemnation, including from his own party, Giri in an attempt at damage control has said, "Just like I have respect for the country's constitution, I also respect the President of India, who is the Head of the State. I also work as per the constitution of the country. But for the last few days, the kind of remarks made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against me and my looks has left me humiliated and fuming. I am an old man, and by mistake, I have made a remark out of emotional outbursts of my anger. I regret making such a remark."