WB CM Mamata Banerjee Promises Slew Of Schemes If She Wins Elections; Says She's A Tiger 

While addressing an election rally in west Medinipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused them on various counts, all the while calling herself a 'tiger' and 'watchman'.

Speaking on her leg injury once again, the WB CM said, "This election is not Delhi election, not Modi election, so vote for TMC. A few days back I was injured and earlier I was beaten up. After my leg got hurt, even my heart completely broke, the legs of sisters and daughters of Bengal are my other legs."

While speaking on the TMC manifesto, she said, "In our manifesto, we have announced we will deliver free ration door-to-door, widow pension of Rs 1000, every household will get free health checkup, through new schemes after the election, adiwasis will be given Rs 1000 and the general category, Rs 500 every month. She spoke about a student credit card with 10 Lacs credit for 4% Interest, and added that farmers will get 10 thousand per month."

Referring to the Amphan cyclone last year, the WB CM said, "So many people suffered during Amphan, then neither Modi nor BJP leaders cared. We gave thousands of crores after Amphan. BJP where were you at that time? They only distribute money for horsetrading." Interestingly, just minutes earlier, the Prime Minister had accused the Trinamool Congress of mishandling the funds dispatched by Centre for Amphan relief.

Escalating her attack on BJP further, she said, "We do not want dannga (riot), we want peace. Farmers' power is taken away by the BJP government. You will grow crops, some other people will take them from you. They have raised the price of LPG. During election, they distribute money to mandir, masjid, clubs and ask for votes."

"I'm like a tiger and I won't bow my head. I only bow my head before the public. But a party like BJP tortures women, Dalits - I don't support them, " Mamata added.

Mamata Banerjee releases TMC's manifesto

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released TMC's manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Calling it a 'development-oriented manifesto', the TMC supremo said, "You all know this was to be done much earlier but due to my health, I am announcing this today. In the last few years, we have committed and fulfilled all the promises 110%."