WB CM Mamata Banerjee Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In COVAXIN's Impending Approval By WHO

While talks between Bharat Biotech and the World Health Organisation (WHO) continue over the approval of COVAXIN, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to fast track the process. Citing the difficulties faced by students and individuals travelling abroad as COVAXIN has not been recognized by the global health body, the Bengal CM has sought PM Modi's help in the matter. Pertinently, the Hyderabad-based pharma firm held a pre-submission meeting with WHO on Wednesday as the latter accepted Bharat Biotech's Expression of Interest (EoI) for the Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

"However, it is learnt that COVAXIN is still not approved by WHO and it is not possible to travel abroad as many countries are allowing only those people who are fully vaccinated with WHO approved vaccines," Mamata Banerjee wrote in her letter to the PM.

"Large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher studies and many of these students have got themselves vaccinated with COVAXIN. They came to learn later on, that their vaccination certificate is not valid abroad. These students are now in a fix regarding their next course of action and their career is at stake," she added.

I have written to the Hon'ble PM today seeking his intervention for an early approval for COVAXIN from @WHO.



A large number of students travel abroad for pursuing higher studies and amid an already critical situation, we must take every possible step to ease their lives. pic.twitter.com/ffuq7DG6Vi — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2021

WHO submits phase 3 trials data, meets with WHO

As per sources, in the meeting on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech provided a summary on the overall quality of its COVID-19 vaccine to WHO, seeking approval for COVAXIN. Prior to its meeting with WHO, Bharat Biotech submitted its Phase 3 trial data to authorities in India, revealing that the indigenous vaccine developed in partnership with ICMR shows 77.8 per cent efficacy.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and ICMR, COVAXIN is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion. A virus's disease-producing capacity is inactivated in this method. It is a safe vaccine with mild to moderate symptoms, and as per its earlier released interim data, has an efficacy of 81 per cent if the two doses are taken at an interval of 28 days. COVAXIN was granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI on January 3.