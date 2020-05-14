West Bengal CM Mamata Classifies COVID-19 Red Zones Into A,B,C Categories; Details Here

As the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal soared to 2,290 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with district panchayat offices over classifying the areas under Red zones into ‘A, B, C’ categories.

"Red zone also must have three divisions like A, B, C depending on the intensity of COVID positive cases. Red zones only shall not suffer, it must include green zones too," Mamata said.

As per the fresh lockdown guidelines issued by the West Bengal Government, Red Zone A will have no relaxations, Red Zone B will have some relaxations and Red Zone C will have some relaxations outside containment zones. District Magistrates and police officials have been given the responsibility to decide which shops can open now.

District panchayat representatives of Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Hoogly, Paschim Bardhaman, and Howrah participated in the meeting.

READ | 9 More Fatalities Push COVID-19 Death Toll In West Bengal To 135

READ | Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre, Alleges Discrimination Against West Bengal Over COVID Funds

Guidelines for migrants returning to the state

Mamata Banerjee said that people returning to West Bengal from other states will have to undergo a swab test. "We will give the result within 48 hours. People who are not positive will be allowed to go home," she said. The Chief Minister said the State's first priority should be the treatment of both COVID and non-COVID patients and migrants must undergo screening before heading towards their homes.

READ | Bengal CM Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines; Red Zones To Be Divided Into 3 Categories

Mamata said steps should be taken to ensure that poor people are able to earn a living and special attention needs to be given to the unorganized sectors. The local administrations were also asked to generate employment-related ideas. Banerjee said steps also need to be taken to prevent dengue.

The Chief Minister assured the people that the State Government would allocate ration to all the beneficiaries. She also emphasized the need for maintaining social distance and avoiding social gatherings.

READ | 'Devil In Details' Says TMC Slamming PM's Package; Seeks Release Of Dues To West Bengal

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI File photo)