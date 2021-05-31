WB CM Mamata Denies Seeking Cyclone Yaas Aid From Centre, Days After Asking For Rs 20k Cr

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the TMC-led state government of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now claimed that the state government has not sought and nor has it received any relief package in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas which struck the state a week ago. CM Mamata Banerjee's statement on Monday is, however, in complete contrast to her remarks three days ago right after her short meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which made a big dent in their already strained relations, as the TMC chief reportedly reached late for the cyclone review meeting and left without assessing the situation.

Hours after the meeting, when Mamata Banerjee faced critical attacks from BJP leaders and Union Ministers for 'disrespecting' the Prime Minister, the Bengal CM addressed the media and stated that she had submitted relevant documents, asked for Rs 20,000 crore compensation and sought the PM's permission before leaving.

"PM had called a meeting. We did not know the meeting was in Digha. I went to Kalaikunda & gave the report to PM, asking for Rs 20,000 Crore - Rs 10,000 cr each for Digha Development & Sundarban Development. I told him you (state's officials) wanted to meet me. I took his permission & left," CM Mamata Banerjee had said on May 28, Friday.

Significantly, the 20,000 crore compensation did not seem sound to West Bengal BJP, as state chief Dilip Ghosh commented that Mamata Banerjee has asked for an unrealistic amount from the Central Government as a relief for Cyclone Yaas. The BJP chief further claimed that Banerjee did not attend the review meeting in Kalaikunda because she wanted to avoid giving out a detailed analysis of the claims she has made.

PM Modi announces financial relief

However, just three days after highlighting the compensation sought in a public forum, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday clearly denied having sought any compensation. It is important to note, following his visit to Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, PM Modi on Friday had announced financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 crores to Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand for immediate relief activities with an inter-ministerial team set to visit the states to assess the full extent of damage.

We didn't get any relief package for the cyclone nor we asked for it: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said during a review meeting on #CycloneYass — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

While Mamata Banerjee denied having sought any compensation, she also revealed that the State government has replied to the Centre on the order recalling West Bengal Chief Secretary for Central duties. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was supposed to report at the North Block at 10:30 AM earlier today, as per the notification issued late on Friday night. However, the state government is yet to relieve the IAS officer of his duties. On the extension of his tenure as Chief Secretary, Mamata Banerjee has said, "It's not in my hand, will reply on the matter when the time comes." Pertinently, Bandopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31, but got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension.

"I've visited (Cyclone Yaas affected) Digha, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has a responsibility here. Fishermen's compensation needs to be thought of. Poor people should remember I am there for you all. Don't participate in provocation," CM Banerjee said on Monday.

Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In her 5-page long letter, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee opposed the Centre's move and informed that the state government cannot release and is not releasing its Chief Secretary during the current 'critical hours'. Moreover, she had further requested PM Modi to withdraw, recall, reconsider the decision and rescind the latest 'so-called order'.

Mamata Banerjee criticised the move and added that the Centre's order comes without any prior consultation with the government of West Bengal or without any option of the officer. In addition, she also mentioned that the order fails to meet any pre-conditions of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rules and other applicable laws. Banerjee has therefore termed the order as unconstitutional.