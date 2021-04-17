WB CM Mamata Says 10K Positive 'outsiders' Spreading Infection, Makes COVID-19 Report Must

Addressing the issue of the rising number of cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that over 10,000 people, who have come from far towns are all positive, are spreading the virus in the state. Having made the claim, she asserted that instructions have been given that people coming from outside will have to take RT-PCR test and show the negative report to enter the State.

"At least 10,000 people from outside are in Bengal now, most of the people are infected & they are spreading COVID-19 in the

State. We have now instructed that whoever comes from outside will have to take the RT-PCR test to enter West Bengal," she said.

At least 10,000 people from outside are in Bengal now, most of them people are infected & they are spreading COVID19 in the state... We have now instructed whoever comes from outside will have to take RTPCR test to enter Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee in Galsi, earlier today pic.twitter.com/vVTVGgtYRN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

EC issues fresh guidelines

West Bengal, which has seen numerous jam-packed rallies and roadshows, let alone the five phases of the eight-phased assembly elections in the past month. In view of this, the Elections Commission of India right before the fifth phase, on April 16, issued fresh guidelines, as per which the silence hour has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours. The campaigning time has also been curtailed to 7 pm, and it has been made clear that no campaign will be allowed between 7 PM and 10 AM on campaigning days.

Election Commission (EC) curtails the timing of the campaign up to 7 PM. There shall not be any campaign between 7 PM and 10 AM on campaign day. Silence period extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases in West Bengal: EC pic.twitter.com/anHbexpNqG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Through the issued guidelines, the ECI has given the organizers the responsibility to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending the public meetings and rallies and the candidates and the political parties the responsibility to ensure absolute adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines. Besides the candidates and the political parties, District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been given the responsibility to ensure the guidelines are being adhered to and have been given full liberty to cancel such public meeting and rallies where there are COVID-19 violations.

The ECI has also made it clear that stern action, including criminal action, will be taken against those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, with 7,713 fresh COVID-19 cases, the State hit a record single-day spike, with 1,998 new cases alone from the capital city. The cumulative caseload stands at 6,51,508, of which 10,540 succumbed to the infection, and the remaining recovered.

(CREDITS-PIXABAY/ANI)