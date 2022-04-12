WB Governor Summons Chief Secretary And DGP On Ram Navami Clashes & Hanskhali Rape Case

Taking an urgent note on the Hanskhali rape case and Ram Navami clashes in Howrah and other places, West Bengal's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal Police to provide a report to him, latest by 4 pm on April 13. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the West Bengal Governor has raised serious objections to both the incidents. Both incidents highlight worrisome state of crime against women and law and order scenario in the state.

Chief Secretary @chief_west and DGP @WBPolice have been called upon to brief Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar latest by 4 PM on April 13 on the shameful rape and death case #Hanskhali of 14 year old minor girl and incidents of attacks on #RamNavami religious processions at Howrah. pic.twitter.com/oCHEcQY0Iq — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 12, 2022

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also warned against conducting the investigation with pre-conceived notions and said, "Criminal Investigation in shameful rape #Hanskhali leading to victim death is tainted & compromised when people in authority & constitutional position indicate judgmental stance. This against the law approach scuttles fair & independent probe as police is forced to toe such line." (Sic)

Criminal Investigation in shameful rape #Hanskhali leading to victim death is tainted & compromised when people in authority & constitutional position indicate judgmental stance. This against the law approach scuttles fair & independent probe as police is forced to toe such line. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 12, 2022

LoP Suvendu Adhikari demands thorough probe

West Bengal BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari has also sought a thorough probe into both incidents. "Urgent response of Chief Secretary be sought on alleged gangrape death of 14-year old girl in Nadia and also atrocities on Ram Bhaktas on Rama Navami," adding the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has also made submissions to the Governor. Apart from the LoP, there have been multiple representations and concerns from various quarters against both incidents, the letter was quoted as saying.

The developments pertain to an incident that took place in Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a TMC leader's son. The family of the girl has registered a complaint against the TMC leader's son and the accused has been arrested.

Adhikari also alleged that cops attacked a Ram Navami procession in the Howrah district. The BJP leader also said that many are injured in the police action. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Bankura district, Union Minister Subhash Sarkar said that stones were pelted targeting his car and a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, April 10.

IMAGE : PTI