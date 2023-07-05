WB Govt Downplayed Political Murder And Violence In State, RTI Reveals

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2021 has given a higher number for political violence and murders in West Bengal than the numbers provided by the state government. According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the government's submission to the NCRB mentioned only seven political murders in the state.

However, responses received from individual police district authorities through the RTI revealed that 49 political murders occurred in just nine districts. If similar queries were sent to the remaining 14 districts, the data on political violence and murder would likely exceed 1,000 incidents in total for the year 2021, including pre-poll and post-poll violence. It is concerning to note that several police stations have refused to respond to the RTI requests regarding political violence in their jurisdictions.

In 2021, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state reported to the Calcutta High Court in an affidavit that there were 29 political murders between May and June. However, the discrepancy arose when this data was reduced to only seven for the entire year. Notably, the former DGP, Virendra, has been appointed as the State Chief Information Commissioner at the West Bengal Information Commission. Responding to a query from social and legal researcher as well as RTI activist Vishwanath Goswami, the state government provided data for the 2021 NCRB report, stating that there were only 34 incidents of political violence and seven casualties. Vishwanath Goswami sought information separately from the authorities of the state's 30 police districts under the RTI Act of 2005, inquiring about incidents of political violence and political murders.

Image Credit : Republic

Discrepancies in political violence and murder numbers: RTI data reveals alarming figures

The RTI data also revealed that there were 60 political murders or deaths reported in the state in 2021, while the government's submission to the NCRB listed only seven cases.

Data from additional districts indicated that the number of political violence incidents was much higher than initially reported.

In nine districts alone, there were at least 809 incidents of political violence in 2021, with 49 individuals losing their lives as victims of political murders.

Furthermore, in the first half of 2022, two more political murders and 55 incidents of political violence were recorded.

Specific cases highlighted by the RTI query include 123 incidents of political violence in the East Burdwan police district, resulting in nine deaths directly attributed to political violence and seven deaths related to electoral violence. The West Medinipur Police District recorded 132 incidents of political violence, leading to two fatalities. Furthermore, the Hooghly Rural Police District reported 37 incidents of political violence, resulting in six deaths. Additionally, two deaths each were reported in the Krishnanagar, Baruipur, Basirhat, and Jalpaiguri police districts. The discrepancies between the government's official figures and the RTI data raise concerns regarding transparency and accountability.

A thorough investigation is necessary to ensure accurate reporting and effectively address political violence. Citizens and civil society organisations are demanding a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations to uphold democratic principles and foster public trust in the government's data.

Republic spoke to NCRB communication Department

They responded saying NCRB does not collect the data but only publishes what the state government provides.

Current situation ahead of Panchayat polls

The state government in West Bengal is persistently involved in covering up and outright denying the number of farmer suicides and deaths resulting from communal violence. Both the state government and the State Election Commission have approached the Supreme Court in an attempt to block the High Court's order to deploy central forces for ensuring free and peaceful Panchayat elections. Despite these circumstances, the Chief Minister himself continues to promote the state as peaceful and free from political violence.

Republic Reached out to TMC MP Saugata Roy

When questioned about the response to the RTI regarding political murders and violence, Roy evaded the issue, stating, he had nothing to say on the matter. “I am not aware of the violence, and I choose not to comment on it,” the TMC MP said. The TMC leader neither agreed nor denied the political violence.

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal spoke to Republic

“The authenticity of the NCRB data has been questioned, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been accused of downplaying the number of murders and violence in West Bengal. The responsibility for maintaining law and order rests with Mamata Banerjee's administration, and since the announcement of the Panchayat elections, more than 15 murders have already been reported, and the actual number is believed to be much higher. We have been continuously raising this issue in the Calcutta High Court, which has strongly criticised the state government. In fact, the court stated that if the government cannot control the violence, then the Panchayat polls should not be held in the state,” Tibrewal said.

“The state government persistently attempts to cover up and outright deny the number of farmer suicides and deaths resulting from communal violence in West Bengal. Both the state government and the State Election Commission have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's order to deploy central forces to ensure free and peaceful Panchayat elections. The Chief Minister herself has been promoting the state as a peaceful region free from political violence,” she added.