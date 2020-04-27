WB Govt Forms Cabinet Committee To Monitor COVID; Finance Minister To Lead, Says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a cabinet committee for monitoring of COVID-19 in the state. At the daily presser for COVID-19 related information, the CM declared the creation of a cabinet committee for COVID-19 on Monday. The committee is to be led by Amit Mitra, the Finance Minister of the state.

"We have formed a cabinet committee on COVID management, I am forming it today. As I have other work, so does Chief Secretary, Health Minister, and Health Secretary, this committee will work on COVID. I will keep an eye on this as well," said Mamata Banerjee.

'There seems to be a lack of clarity'

Apart from Finance Minister Amit Mitra, this committee will also have senior leader and education minister Partho Chatterjee, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Urban Development minister and Kolkata's Mayor Firhad 'Bobby' Hakim. The team will also include Rajiv Sinha, the Chief Secretary, and the health secretary. A coordinator from CMO by the name of Mr. Salim will be a member of the committee, as well.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the Centre for having no 'clarity' on its own lockdown guidelines. She said, "On one side, they are saying lockdown should be strict and on the other hand, they are also saying open all shops, which we want as well but they need to take one decision. If shops are opened, people will come out to buy things and that will violate lockdown. What central government is saying and what decision they are taking, there seems a lack of clarity." The comment of Mamata Banerjee on the Centre's 'clarity' came on the same day, in which she participated in the PM's meet with all CMs.

