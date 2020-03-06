WB Govt Triggers Row By Seeking 'Condition Of Ovaries & Uterus' In Appointments Circular

The West Bengal higher education department on Thursday issued a notification regarding appointments of employees in universities and colleges that sparked a huge controversy. According to reports, the government, through the notification, has asked the employees to declare whether their "ovaries and uterus are functioning in a normal condition or not."

This has also led to a huge outrage among the Teachers' association in the state.

About the notification

The notification is directed at “all category of employees” who are proposed to be appointed to any post. Asking the candidates about "the condition of ovaries and uterus", the state higher education department’s integrated law cell mentions that they should “invariably” complete their police verification and are required to bring a medical report from a “competent medical board."

The notification also stated, asking the aspirants whether they were originally residents of “Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, or any other country”. Along with it, it asked the candidates for their "Height without shoes." As per reports, the notification was issued by Harisadhan Das, joint secretary, West Bengal government.

