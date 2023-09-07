WB Guv Appoints Interim VCs At 16 Universities, CM Mamata Threatens To Cut Funding

Escalating the tussle with the West Bengal government, Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed new interim Vice-Chancellors (VC) at 16 state-run universities as he alleges that the ones chosen by Mamata Banerjee are corrupt and are guilty of harassing the students.

Bose hit out at the state's education department for not being able to protect the sanctity of the universities. In a video message released on Thursday, he said, "I want universities in the state to be free of violence and be the best in India," and promised in the name of Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra and Swami Vivekananda to continue to fight for a "corruption-free academia".

He also explained the appointments of the interim VCs saying, "I have appointed them as apex court ruled against some of the appointments earlier made by the state government." Bose also cited the allegations of corruption and sexual harassement against those appointed by the state government and claimed to have confessions of five VCs who resigned about receiving threats.

The new appointments of the interim VCs have been made at the West Bengal State University, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and University of Burdwan among others.

Mamata Banerjee threatens to cut funding over appointments

CM Banerjee has threatened to create "economic barriers" for the universities as she is upset over the new appointments made by the Governor. "The governor is plotting to stall the education system. We do not accept this plot. What is he thinking? Is he bigger than the Chief Minister?" she said while speaking at Kolkata’s Dhan Dhanya Auditorium during a teachers' day programme on September 5.

Apart from the appointments, the office of the Governor even released a circular which stated that the universities are not to take direct orders from the government and act on them without the consent of the VC.

"It was directed that the officers of the universities are to execute orders issued by the Vice Chancellor and are not required andfor mandated to take orders directly from the Government or to execute such order of the Government without consent or knowledge of the Vice Chanceilor," the circular issued by the Senior Speciai Secretary to the Governor on September 2 read.

In response to the circular, the Bengal education department released its own saying that the circular should not have been issued since none of the acts of the state-aided universities confer any power on the chancellor to do so.