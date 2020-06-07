WB Guv Concerned Over 'cliff-hanging COVID Situation'; Asks Mamata To Take Tough Measures

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concern over the surge in Coronavirus cases and deaths in West Bengal, even as the state prepares to lift the lockdown restrictions from June 8.

Revealing the tally of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the Governor said that the alarming rise in positive cases during the ‘Unlock 1’ phase is a warning sign for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Comparing the number of cases recorded between May 31 and June 1, Dhankhar said the worrisome figures are an eye-opener. As of May 31, West Bengal had witnessed a total of 5,501 COVID-19 cases and 253 deaths. The number of positive cases surged to 7,738 by June 6, while the death toll rose to 328.

Alarmingly rise in Covid +ve cases and Covid deaths in Unlockdown is warning signal @MamataOfficial.



Worrisome Scenario-May 31 till June 06 is an eye opener



May 31: total COVID +ve confirmed 5501; total COVID deaths-253;



June 06 total COVID+ve 7738; total COVID deaths-328. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 7, 2020

Highest single-day spike in number of Covid-19 cases was recorded june 6.



Ensure compliance of Protocol to avert catastrophic situation.



Tough measures @MamataOfficial needed as there is cliff hanging situation.



Decisions must be inspired by public interest and not politics. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 7, 2020

Jagdeep Dhankhar also noted that the state recorded its highest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases on June 6. He encouraged people to comply with the health protocols in order to avoid any catastrophic situation.

The Governor implored CM Mamata to take tough measures in this ‘cliff-hanging’ situation and make decisions that are inspired by public interest and not politics.

Bengal BJP demands white paper on coronavirus situation

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government publish a "white paper" on the COVID-19 situation in the state, accusing the dispensation of fudging figures and deliberately delaying test results.

Ghosh told reporters that the delay in test results was fuelling suspicion of community transmission of the virus and many persons were dying even before getting the test results.

"There are discrepancies in the official number of tests and results as the results are higher than the total number of tests. They think no one will crosscheck and they will carry on with their falsehood. But at whose expense, at the expense of the common man."

He said the government is not involving the Indian Council of Medical Research in the testing process and vested everything on the health department "so that the real truth doesn't come out."

"In these circumstances, we demand the state government come out with a white paper on the total number of active COVID-19 cases, the total number of deaths caused by the virus, the total number of tests done every day, the time taken to get the results for tests - everything. If the real figures come out, we will know about the actual situation," the MP said.

West Bengal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 311 while the state also registered its highest single-day spike in cases with 435 new patients, pushing the virus count to 7,738, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. The number of active cases currently stands at 4,236.

(With agency inputs)