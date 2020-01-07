West Bengal Guv Condemns 'acts Of Violence, Anarchy In Educational Institutions'

In the backdrop of the brutal attack on the JNU faculty, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the acts of violence and anarchy in educational institutions are 'worrisome and should not be tolerated'. January 5 witnessed masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaging property and beating up students as well as faculty members resulting in at least 34 people getting injured.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar expressed distress over the silence of those in authority, who had condemned violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 7, 2020



"The position of Chancellor was compromised by omission and inaction of State and University authorities. Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on the JU campus! Fire at home ought to be first priority. I am sure there will be soul searching," he added.

Clash between students of Jadavpur University

Students of Jadavpur University joined the nationwide protests by raising slogans, burning tyres and singing songs against the RSS-affiliated ABVP and BJP government at the centre. Amid the protest, a clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata.

In a video of the protest, the police were seen lathi-charing on the protestors. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudip Sarkar said that the police personnel did not lathi-charge on the students of Jadavpur University. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday condemned JNU violence and called it a "fascist surgical strike on the student community".

Later in the evening, CPI(M) and other Left parties also took out a rally from Jadavpur 8B Bus stand to Sulekha More. The students of Jadavpur University, activists of the SFI and members of other Left outfits took out a rally from 8B Bus Stand to Sulekha More in the evening.

(With Inputs from ANI)