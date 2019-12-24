WB Guv Convenes Meeting With VCs & Education Secretary After Being Shown Black Flags

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday addressed a press conference after his motorcade was stopped by protesters at gate number 5 of the Jadavpur University campus. He had gone there to attend its annual convocation. Speaking about the current education system in West Bengal, he said, "The seriousness and the enormity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that there have been repeated cancellations of the formal programmes of five universities after I as a Chancellor had given permission and agreed to be present."

Dhankar added, "All these cancellations are without any reasons whatsoever. All these cancellations are at the last minute, notified to me only hours before the actual event was to take place. Paralysis generated by the state to control the universities can be seen from one fact that I have had no communication whatsoever from the higher education department." He alleged that the universities are sending communication but it's not being passed to him and called it "unfortunate"

Dhankar wants to meet Mamata to discuss the situation

The West Bengal Governor then said that he has convened a meeting of all the vice-chancellors and the state education secretary on January 13 to discuss the "serious situation" in the state universities. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC the government in the state over a range of issues, said he would like to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the situation in the universities.

'There is policy paralysis'

"The situation pertaining in the state universities is very serious. I have convened a meeting of all vice-chancellors and the education secretary on January 13," he said. The Governor said that there have been efforts by the state government to undermine the authority and functioning of the Governor. "There is policy paralysis. Universities are in captivity and caged by the state government," he said. Dhankhar's entry into Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend the annual convocation, was blocked on Tuesday by protestors who shouted slogans against the CAA and waved black flags. It prompted him to denounce the incident as "total collapse of rule of law".

On Monday too, he was shown black flags at the university when he reached there to attend a meeting of top university's top officials. It was only after a considerable struggle against a sea of students that Dhankhar managed to enter the building. The Governor offered to take questions on Monday but when students sought his reaction to the CAA, Delhi Police's attack on Jamia Millia Islamia students last week and the people killed in anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed ignorance. The students booed him and heckled him as he left.

(with PTI inputs)