WB Guv Meets Suvendu Adhikari; Seeks Report On Hanskhali Rape Case From Chief Secretary

In a major development in the Hanskhali rape case, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned a report to the Chief Secretary. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari went to Raj Bhavan on Monday and drew the attention of the Governor by raising allegations of violence in several districts of the state on Ram Navami.

In a statement, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Urgent response of Chief Secretary is sought on alleged gangrape death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakats on Rama Navami. Both these issues have been raised today by Leader of Opposition Shri Suvendu Adhikari who called on the undersigned and sought a thorough probe."

"According to LOP, both incidents highlight the worrisome state of crime against women & nose-diving law & order scenario in the state. CS be called upon to render his report on both counts earliest, latest by April 13, 2022," Dhankhar added.

Hanskhali Gang Rape

A 14-year old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday. The parents of the minor claimed that the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member is the main accused, who has been arrested for further investigation.

In a recent update to the case, a PIL demanding CBI enquiry in Hashkhali rape and murder case of a minor has been filed in Calcutta High Court by Advocate Anindya Sundar Das. The Police has arrested Brajagopal Goala, the accused, and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The West Bengal BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow, April 12. The bandh is scheduled to be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal communal violence on Ram Navami

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that participants of a Ram Navami procession were thrashed by police in Howrah. He also said that many people were injured in the attack. “Ram Bhakts aren’t safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured. Can’t Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?” he wrote on Twitter.