WB Guv Writes Letter To Principal Secy, Seeks Details On Funds Used For Anti-CAA Campaign

On Saturday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sent a letter to the Principal Secretary to seek information on the funds used by the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for anti-CAA advertisments in the state. Previously as well, the Bengal Court had directed that the state government could not use public funds to advertise messages against CAA, and now in the latest development, the governor's office has asked for information on the amount of public funds used for this purpose.

Reacting to this BJP MP Babul Supriyo said, "One has to understand that the governor is the constitutional head of the state. When it comes to public money, he has every right to question the state government because he is the one who is meant to work as per the guidelines of the constitution."

'Mamata Banerjee may come up with political accusations'

"Everyone has a right to protest for or against any decision taken by the government. That is the essence of our federal structure. But if a government spends public money to advertise political agenda then the governor has done the right thing to ask this. However, we may now see Mamata Banerjee coming up with political accusations which will not be correct," he added.

It is already known that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been very vocal about her opinion against the contentious law. The Governor and the Chief Minister have been on loggerheads over this on numerous occasions as well. Back in January, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had passed a resolution against the CAA in the State Assembly.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

