WB: IT Dept Conducts Searches On Steel Group; Finds Incriminating Evidence Of Rs 700 Cr

On September 17, 2021, the Income Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation in West Bengal. The operation was conducted on a large steel manufacturing group. The operation included 25 locations in West Bengal. The locations included 8 households, 9 offices, and 8 factories dispersed over Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Purulia, and other areas.

The government press release states, “The search operation has led to the detection of huge quantity of incriminating documents and digital evidence from different premises. Evidences pertain to generation of unaccounted income by the group by way of unaccounted cash sales, unaccounted cash expenditure, purchase from bogus parties, under-reporting of actual production, cash purchases of scrap, several documents of land purchases and sale etc.”

Income Tax Department conducts search and seizure operations in West Bengal

The operation uncovered a number of fraudulent activities. The layering of unaccounted income led to the use of unaccounted revenue in the form of unsecured loans and the sale of shares in shell firms, according to the evidence. A substantial quantity of property records related to one of the group's members has also been confiscated, showing land and property holdings in several names. The value of incriminating evidence relating to the industrial group surpasses Rs 700 crore. The operation resulted in the seizure of undeclared cash worth Rs 20 lakh. Two lockers are still to be opened.

Incriminating documents found during the operation

An accommodation entry supplier who was giving entries to the searched group was also covered throughout the search operation. A large number of incriminating documents pertaining to providing accommodation entries through methods such as the sale of shares in shell companies, unsecured loans from shell entities, false billing, and so on have been discovered in his secret back office, with a total value of several hundreds of crores of rupees. More than 200 companies/entities with more than 200 bank accounts were determined to be managed from the entrance operator's premises.

Based on a preliminary review of these papers, it appears that these bank accounts and businesses have been utilised as a conduit for numerous recipients' undeclared money. More investigations are underway. More information concerning the case is still unknown as 2 aforementioned lockers have still to be opened.

(Image: PTI/ Representative image)