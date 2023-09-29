WB: Jewellery Shop Owner, Assistant Shot At During Robbery Attempt

At least four armed miscreants opened fire at a jewellery shop in the Golbazar area of Kharagpur City in the West Medinipur district of West Bengal Friday at around 11 am.

The miscreants, who came in a Scorpio car, entered the shop with armed weapons for the purpose of robbing the jewellery shop. The miscreants shot the shop owner, Ashish Dutta, in the chest and stabbed an employee of the shop in the hand.

The two injured persons were rushed to the Kharagpur sub-divisional hospital by the local people. It is believed that the criminals were from another state. The Scorpio car has been detained by the police. The identities of the miscreants are yet to be disclosed.

Further details are awaited.