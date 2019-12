In a bid to bring relief to citizens, the government has imported hundreds of kilograms of onion from Turkey to tackle the scarcity of onion in the markets. Onions in India will continue to surprise people not due to its high price, but with its huge size. The shopkeepers in Asansol in West Bengal were taken aback when they measured the weight of Turkish onions. One Turkish onion is said to weight more than 500 grams, and locals refused to buy onions despite an abundance of onion in the market.